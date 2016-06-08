BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers Petroleum announces resumption of operations and corporate transaction update
* Production is being brought back online immediately and is expected to resume pre-closure production levels over next week
* Says resumed its usual operations following commencement of export activities at Petrolifera Italo Albanese
* Received final approval of court of Queen's bench of Alberta for arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum Corporation
* Arrangement agreement with Geo-Jade amended to extend deadline to receive People's Republic of China approvals from June 1 to June 30
* Closing of arrangement is expected to occur in late June or early July
* Over past six days, curtailed production by about 4,000 barrels of oil per day within Patos-Marinza oilfield due to lack of storage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing