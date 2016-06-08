BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd :
* Says has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $10 million worth of shares
* Authorized share repurchase program to repurchase up to $10 million
* Share repurchase of outstanding american depositary shares representing ordinary shares from june 15 through june 14, 2017
* Lightinthebox holding co., ltd. Announces share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing