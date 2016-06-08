June 8 Renren Inc :

* Renren inc says q1 advertising and IVAS net revenues were us$6.1 million , representing a 24.8% decrease from corresponding period of 2015

* Renren inc says q1 net loss attributable to company was us$23.2 million , compared to a net loss of us$23.8 million in corresponding period in 2015

* Renren inc says q1 adjusted net loss was us$15.9 million , compared to an adjusted net loss of us$17.6 million in corresponding period in 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Renren announces unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 29.2 percent to $10.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $13 million to $15 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 25.2 to 44.5 percent