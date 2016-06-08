June 8 Ur-Energy Inc

* Energy inc - announces cost savings measures through a reduction in workforce.

* Energy inc - measures represent an expected annual savings of approximately $1.5 million , beginning in 2017

* Energy inc says there is no plan for any exploration activities at Lost Creek property or among company's other uranium projects in Wyoming

* Energy inc - workforce reductions at all three of its locations: Littleton, Colorado , Casper, Wyoming and Lost Creek mine site

* Energy inc - reductions include twelve employees, with several remaining employees asked to change job responsibilities or carry additional duties

* Energy inc - Lost Creek is now projected to produce between 600,000 and 700,000 pounds u 3 o 8 in 2016

* Energy announces cost savings measures and provides further production guidance for 2016