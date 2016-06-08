BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Mgic Investment Corp
* May 2016 insurance in force $176.1 billion, up 5.3 percent
* May 2016 ending primary delinquent inventory of loans 52,990, down 22.3 percent
* MGIC Investment Corporation releases monthly operating statistics
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing