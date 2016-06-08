BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Unitedhealth Group Inc :
* Increases quarterly dividend by 25 percent
* Board of directors authorized payment of a cash dividend of $0.625 per share
* Unitedhealth group board increases shareholder dividend 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing