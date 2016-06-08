BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 8 Titanium Transportation Group Inc
* Titanium transportation group inc says deal valued at $6.3 million
* Titanium transportation group inc says cash consideration funded with cash on hand and credit facilities, no requirement for equity financing
* Deal accretive to ebitda and earnings
* Deal for for aggregate consideration of $6.3 million
* Titanium transportation group to acquire windsor terminal and transportation assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.