June 8 Titanium Transportation Group Inc

* Titanium transportation group inc says deal valued at $6.3 million

* Titanium transportation group inc says cash consideration funded with cash on hand and credit facilities, no requirement for equity financing

* Deal accretive to ebitda and earnings

* Deal for for aggregate consideration of $6.3 million

* Titanium transportation group to acquire windsor terminal and transportation assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)