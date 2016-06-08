BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Glori Energy Inc
* Says Kevin Guilbeau appointed interim CEO
* Says Eric Neuman appointed co-chairman of the board
* Says CEO Stuart Page resigned
* Glori energy announces leadership changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing