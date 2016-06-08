June 8 Corus Entertainment Inc

* Says john gossling appointed cfo

* Corus is pleased to announce appointment of john gossling as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Says john gossling and tom peddie will work together through end of august 2016

* Corus entertainment announces retirement of cfo, tom peddie