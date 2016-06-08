BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Corus Entertainment Inc
* Says john gossling appointed cfo
* Corus is pleased to announce appointment of john gossling as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Says john gossling and tom peddie will work together through end of august 2016
* Corus entertainment announces retirement of cfo, tom peddie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing