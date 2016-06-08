BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Ginkgo Bioworks:
* Raised $100 million in series C round of funding with Y combinator's continuity fund, senator investment group, cascade investment
* Partnered with twist bioscience and gen9 to have 600 million base pairs of DNA manufactured
* Ginkgo Bioworks secures $100 million series C investment
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing