BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Rmr Real Estate Income Fund :
* RMR Real Estate Income Fund names Joseph L. Morea as independent trustee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing