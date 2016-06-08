BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Bebe Stores Inc :
* Has received $35 million in connection with formation of joint venture
* Contributed trademarks and related intellectual property to a newly formed joint venture and has received just over 50% of joint venture
* Bluestar will manage joint venture day-to-day operations
* Bebe Stores, Inc and Bluestar Alliance Llc announce strategic joint venture to drive execution of global licensing model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing