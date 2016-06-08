June 8 Bebe Stores Inc :

* Has received $35 million in connection with formation of joint venture

* Contributed trademarks and related intellectual property to a newly formed joint venture and has received just over 50% of joint venture

* Bluestar will manage joint venture day-to-day operations

* Bebe Stores, Inc and Bluestar Alliance Llc announce strategic joint venture to drive execution of global licensing model