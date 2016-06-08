BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Canam Group Inc says amount of transaction was not disclosed
* Canam Group Inc says its united states subsidiary central erectors, LLC, has purchased a 51 percent interest in Stonebridge, Inc
* Canam Group acquires majority interest in Stonebridge, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing