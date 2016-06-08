BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 OneREIT :
* Board of trustees has formed a special committee of independent trustees to explore strategic alternatives
* OneREIT announces exploration of strategic alternatives
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing