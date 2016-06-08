BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Eureka Resources Inc :
* Paid C$96,794 being its 50% share of acquisition costs, and geophysical and geological costs incurred to date on Gemini
* In addition, eureka has issued 300,000 common shares to nevada sunrise
* Eureka acquires 50% interest in gemini lithium project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing