BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Storagevault Canada Inc :
* Entered into asset purchase and sale agreements on June 7, 2016 with vendor to purchase for aggregate purchase price of $3.5 million
* Storagevault executes purchase agreements to swap Ontario assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing