* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :
* Entered into agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon Valley Bank to refinance its existing senior secured loan facility
* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme borrowed $55 million at a fixed rate of 8.25%
* New debt facility provides option to borrow additional $15 million in 2017
* Interest-Only repayment provision results in $44 million increase to expected cash balance through 2017
* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme used proceeds to refinance its existing long-term debt
* Agreement will result in a $22 million per-year increase to company's expected cash balance at end of 2016 and 2017
* Expecting a year-end cash balance of $170 million to $190 million
* Expecting a year-end cash balance of $170 million to $190 million

* Announces agreement to refinance debt, increases 2016 guidance for year-end cash balance
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing