BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :
* Ashford Prime confirms receipt of proposal from the Weisman Group
* Ashford will carefully review and evaluate Weisman Group's proposal
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing