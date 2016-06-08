June 8 Arizona Mining Continues Expansion Of Taylor Deposit

* Continue to pursue drilling at taylor deposit,have increased number of drill rigs from 5 to 8 to complete current 125,000 foot program

* Intersects 85 feet of 9.4% zinc, 12.8% lead and 3.92 opt silver- more drill rigs added