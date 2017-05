June 8 Denali Holding Inc

* 2024 notes will bear interest at 7.125 percent per annum and will mature on June 15, 2024

* 2021 notes will bear interest at 5.875 percent per annum and will mature on June 15, 2021.

* Denali Holding Inc announces pricing of private offering of $3.25 billion of senior notes