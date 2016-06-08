BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 8 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* For q4, co expects to report revenues of approximately $133 million, down 10% compared to same quarter last year
* On a constant currency basis, q4 revenues are expected to decline by approximately 8% to $136 million
* Determined it appropriate not to fulfill several customer orders which resulted in lower than expected sales
* Expect to reduce inventory by approximately $18 million at end of fiscal 2016 compared to fiscal 2015
* Anticipates higher than expected bad debt reserves which will be finalized during its fiscal 2016 audit.
* Expects to end fiscal 2016 with approximately $424.8 million in debt
* Q4 revenue view $149.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2016, co expects to report revenues of approximately $587 million, down approximately 10% compared to fiscal 2015
* On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2016 revenues are expected to decline by approximately 5% to $620 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $602.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Performance sports group reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
