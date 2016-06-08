June 8 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis REIT announces acquisition of U.S. office portfolio, $100 million equity offering, proposed redemption of Series F debentures and provides update on other recent developments

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says purchase price for Madison Acquisition is US$260.0 million

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell to, on a bought deal basis, 7.6 million trust units at a price of $13.20 per unit

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance a portion of purchase price for Madison acquisition

* Artis real estate investment trust says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to reit's funds from operations and AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)