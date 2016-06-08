BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Istar inc says proceeds from new facility will be used to refinance istar's 2012 secured term loan due march 2017
* Istar announces proposed $450 million senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing