June 8 Brinker International Inc
* Brinker International updates fourth quarter and fiscal
2016 outlook; provides select fiscal 2017 guidance
* Comparable restaurant sales growth for fiscal 2017 is
expected to be in a range of 0.5 to 2.0 percent
* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in a
range of $110 to $120 million
* Brinker International Inc says company anticipates fiscal
2017 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be
in a range of $3.40 to $3.50
* Company continues to expect fiscal Q4 2016 comparable
restaurant sales to improve from fiscal Q3 2016 results
* Expect 2016 earnings per diluted share, excluding special
items, to be near low end of original guidance range of $3.55 to
$3.65
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $3.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.50 excluding
items
