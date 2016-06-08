BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Sandstorm Gold Ltd
* Sandstorm Gold provides corporate update
* Amended its revolving credit agreement, extending term to four years maturing in July 2020
* Revolving loan allows company to borrow up to US$110 million for acquisition purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing