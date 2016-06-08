BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of June 7 2016
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 7 June 2016 was $17.30
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing