BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Westbury Bancorp Inc
* Matt Golden to join Westbury Bank as senior vice president, commercial banking
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing