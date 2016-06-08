June 8 Tailored Brands Inc
* Tailored Brands Inc reports fiscal 2016 first quarter
results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.85
* Q1 sales $828.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $842 million
* Reaffirms full-year guidance
* Inventories increased $90.3 million to $1,076.7 million at
end of Q1 2016 from $986.5 million at end of prior year q1
* Decline in Jos. A. Bank results was slightly better than
expectations previously outlined for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)