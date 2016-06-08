BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Citizens Inc
* Citizens Inc announces new chairman and interim CEO
* Appointed board member Robert Sloan as chairman
* Sloan succeeds Rick Riley as chairman of board
* Kay Osbourn, Citizens' president and former CFO, has been unanimously appointed interim CEO
* Board intends to begin a search process for CEO with assistance of an executive search firm
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing