BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
June 8 Walter Investment Management Corp
* Effective June 30, Denmar J. Dixon will resign as CEO and Director and assume an advisory role
* Board has retained an outside firm to assist with permanent CEO search
* Says Daniel G. Beltzman will step down as Chairman but remain on board of directors
* Walter Investment Management Corp. names former senior General Electric and Citigroup executive, George M. Awad, executive chairman and interim CEO
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.