June 9 Bio Blast Pharma Ltd :
* Says Fredric Price, executive chairman, will lead
company's day-to-day operational efforts
* Intends to enroll more than 70 patients in phase 2B
clinical trial at up to 15 sites in United States and Canada
* Plans to initiate a phase 2B trial with trehalose IV
solution in OPMD during second half of 2016
* Colin Foster, Bioblast's president and CEO, will be
leaving his operational position
* Made decision to streamline company expenditures and
downsize management team
* Up to 8 employees have left or will be leaving co,
including chief commercial officer, chief corporate development
officer, CFO
* Bio Blast Pharma updates corporate plans
