June 9 Vail Resorts Inc
* Net income attributable to Vail resorts, inc. Was $157.6
million for q3 of fiscal 2016, representing an 18.2% increase
* Now expecting 2016 resort reported ebitda to be between
$448 million and $454 million
* Season pass sales for 2016/2017 u.s. Ski season were up
approximately 29% in units and approximately 34% in sales
dollars through May 31, 2016
* Qtrly total net revenue $647.5 million versus $579.3
million
* Vail resorts inc qtrly earnings per share $4.23
* Vail resorts inc sees fiscal 2016 net income attributable
to vail resorts inc $146 million to $159 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.20, revenue view $652.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vail resorts reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results and
early season pass sales results
