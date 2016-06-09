June 9 Thestreet Inc

* Larry kramer to return to post as non-executive chairman of board

* Larry s. Kramer , interim ceo, will step down and resume his position as non-executive chairman of board

* Announced appointment of usa today editor-in-chief david callaway as chief executive officer

* Thestreet appoints news veteran david callaway as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)