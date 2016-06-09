UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation Report
* Declared force majeure under its jv agreement for re-development of buckreef gold mine with state mining corporation of Tanzania
* Due to new developments, anticipate an expeditious return to processing
* By invoking its rights under treaty, satisfied that co can declare force majeure situation to be alleviated
* Lifting force majeure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)