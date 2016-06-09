June 9 ServiceSource International Inc :
* ServiceSource International Inc says raising lower end of
q2 revenue guidance
* Resignation of Gregory Hopkins and Joe Kovach
* Reaffirming annual ACV and revenue guidance
* Expecting gains in efficiency in first half of year to
translate to stronger FY improvement in non-GAAP gross margin
and adjusted EBITDA
* Revised Q2 guidance for non-GAAP loss per share to $0.01
to breakeven
* Sees Q2 revenue $59.5 mln-$61.5 million
* ServiceSource International Inc announces operational
changes and updates Q2 revenue and profitability guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)