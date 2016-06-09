Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
June 9 99 Cents Only Stores
* 99 cents only stores says q1 inventory balance decreased by $29.7 million , or 15.1% compared to prior quarter
* 99 cents only stores says q1 net loss was $25.2 million compared to net income of $1.2 million in prior year
* 99 cents only stores says "much of inventory was converted to cash that was used to reduce amount of cash borrowings under our ABL facility"
* Qtrly same-store sales were flat compared to q1 of fiscal 2016, with lower customer traffic of 1.5% offset by higher average ticket of 1.5%
* 99 cents only stores says reiterating previously issued outlook for fiscal 2017
* 99 cents only stores says on January 28, 2016 , received a comment letter from staff of division of corporation finance of the SEC
* 99 cents only stores says as of may 10, 2016 , company has responded to one outstanding comment
* 99 cents only stores reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.