UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Danaher Corp
* Intends to offer up to an additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2046
* Additional 2046 notes are expected to be fungible with prior 2046 notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional 2046 notes to make payments to danaher as consideration for contribution of assets
* Fortive announces private offering of additional 4.300% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)