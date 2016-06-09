June 9 Inspira Financial Inc :
* Inspira Financial Inc. appoints new chief executive
officer; executes definitive purchase agreement to acquire RBP
Healthcare Technologies
* Dave Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of
board.
* Appointed Marc Hecksel as chief executive officer, Dave
Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of board
* Acquisition, when closed, is expected to have a positive
impact on revenues and earnings over time
* Total cash consideration of $2.1 million and total of 6.4
million shares valued at $1 per share for total consideration
valued at $8.5 million
