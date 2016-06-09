June 9 Under Armour:

* Dave Dombrow returns to Under Armour, named Chief Design Officer

* In newly created role as Chief Design Officer, Dombrow will guide design of co's entire collection of footwear, apparel and accessories

* Dombrow, former Under Armour SVP, Creative Footwear and Accessories, will return as Chief Design Officer, beginning August 1, 2016