UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Under Armour:
* Dave Dombrow returns to Under Armour, named Chief Design Officer
* In newly created role as Chief Design Officer, Dombrow will guide design of co's entire collection of footwear, apparel and accessories
* Dombrow, former Under Armour SVP, Creative Footwear and Accessories, will return as Chief Design Officer, beginning August 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)