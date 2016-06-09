UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Georgia-Pacific LLC:
* Georgia-Pacific Corrugated acquires Southern California-based Reliable Container
* Georgia-Pacific LLC - terms of deal are not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)