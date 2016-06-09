Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
June 9 Electronic Arts Inc
* Talbott Roche joins the Electronic Arts board of directors
* Roche has also been appointed to EA's compensation committee.
* Roche is chief executive officer and president of Blackhawk Network
* Roche has been appointed to EA's board of directors effective June 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it