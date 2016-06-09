Australia shares tick lower as gloomy banks undermine gains in materials
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
June 9 Universal Health Realty Income Trust
* Universal Health Realty Income Trust announces dividend increase
* Board of trustees voted to increase quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.65 per share on June 30, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME