UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Limoneira Co
* Limoneira company announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $27.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items
* Limoneira Co says reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Expects to sell between 2.7 million and 3.0 million cartons of fresh lemons at an average price of about $23.00 per carton in FY
* Reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)