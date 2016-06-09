UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Agilysys Inc
* Agilysys' fiscal 2016 fourth quarter revenue increases 11 pct to quarterly record $31.9 million, inclusive of 33 pct rise in subscription revenue
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $31.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $132 million to $136 million
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES