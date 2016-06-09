BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Southwestern Energy Co -
* Entered into agreement with Antero Resources Corporation to sell about 55,000 net acres in West Virginia for $450 million
* Cash proceeds from transaction expected to be used to reduce principal balance of co's $750 million term loan due in November 2018
* Southwestern energy announces sale of a portion of southwest Appalachia acreage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.