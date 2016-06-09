Australia shares tick lower as gloomy banks undermine gains in materials
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
June 9 Invesco Ltd -
* Invesco Ltd says reported May preliminary month-end assets under management of $791.1 billion , an increase of 0.9% month over month
* Invesco Ltd. announces May 31, 2016 assets under management
* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME