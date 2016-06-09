UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Capstone Turbine
* "Believe we are firmly on path of reducing our cost structure by 35%"
* Bookings for Q4 were $18.3 million compared to $13.7 million in year-ago Q4
* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 revenue $18.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)