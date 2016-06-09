BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Orbotech Ltd
* Orbotech Ltd announces public offering of ordinary shares
* Plans to offer 3.85 million ordinary shares to public
* Orbotech Ltd says plans to use net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its credit agreement, dated as of August 7, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.