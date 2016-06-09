Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
June 9 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports May 2016 assets under management
* Reported that its assets under management (AUM) as of May 31, 2016 totaled $97.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it