BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Zedge Inc
* Zedge announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent to $2.6 million
* Zedge Inc qtrly diluted EPS increased to $0.04 from $0.02
MAU (monthly active users) for last 30 days of quarter increased 18 pct year over year to 31.6 million from 26.7 million
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.